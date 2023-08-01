About 1 in 5 American Workers Have High Exposure to AI

According to a study by Pew Research Center, approximately 1 in 5 American workers have jobs with “high exposure” to artificial intelligence (AI). However, the impact of AI on these jobs is still unknown.

The study found that workers with the most exposure to AI tend to be women, white or Asian, higher earners, and have a college degree. These workers are employed in occupations such as budget analysts, data entry keyers, tax preparers, technical writers, and web developers. It is uncertain whether AI will augment or replace their most important job functions.

On the other hand, about 23% of American workers have low exposure to AI. These workers, such as barbers, dishwashers, firefighters, pipelayers, and child care workers, perform physical activities that are not easily replicable by AI.

The remaining 58% of jobs have varying levels of exposure to AI. Workers in jobs with high exposure to AI earned an average of $33 per hour in 2022, compared to $20 per hour in jobs with low exposure.

The study also highlights the possibility of job displacement due to AI. Some economists believe that AI could lead to the creation of new occupations, while others express concerns about potential worker displacement and inequality.

Experts note that AI is different from past technologies that have altered the job market. Unlike previous technologies, AI is reaching into white-collar, higher-paid jobs in office spaces. Whether AI will be a slow-moving force or a tsunami is still uncertain.

Data from job site Indeed indicates an increase in demand for workers with AI-related skills. The number of job listings seeking AI skills has seen significant growth in recent years, likely influenced by the popularity of AI technologies like ChatGPT.

Overall, the impact of AI on the job market remains to be seen. While there may be opportunities for new occupations, there are also concerns about job displacement and inequality. The role of AI in the future of work will require retraining and reskilling, which may have additional effects on the labor market.