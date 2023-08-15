Founder of AI Startup Indicted for Fraudulent Manipulation of Financials

Prosecutors have alleged that the founder of an artificial intelligence (AI) startup manipulated his financials to deceive investors into providing funds. Michael Brackett, the founder of data analytics firm Centricity, allegedly raised $2.5 million from angel investors in 2019 by presenting manipulated bank statements and revenue numbers to create a false impression of success. Centricity, which promised real-time consumer demand forecasting using AI technologies, ultimately failed, leading to Brackett’s resignation.

According to prosecutors, Centricity claimed to have 13 major US manufacturers and retailers as clients and circulated documents stating an annual revenue of $3.7 million. However, it is alleged that the company actually had only two of the claimed 13 clients. Despite this, an unnamed victim firm wired $500,000 to Centricity based on false information provided by Brackett.

The victim firm reportedly discovered the fraud within days, but was unable to recover the funds. Brackett allegedly transferred the firm’s funds out of the account, leading to the collapse of Centricity. Brackett, a US citizen residing in Switzerland, has been arrested and now faces one count of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud.

This case bears resemblance to other recent instances of fraud in the startup world. Charlie Javice, the founder of fintech startup Frank, faced similar allegations of manipulating metrics to deceive investors. Additionally, SoftBank’s Vision Fund recently filed a lawsuit against a startup accused of defrauding the fund of $150 million using similar tactics as Brackett and Javice.

These cases highlight the importance of due diligence and proper verification in investing in startups. Investors must exercise caution and thoroughly investigate financial claims to protect themselves from potential fraudulent schemes.