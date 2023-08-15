Artificial Intelligence Tech Boom Expected in San Francisco Bay Area

The California Legislature has unanimously approved Senate Concurrent Resolution 17 (SCR 17), an artificial intelligence (AI)-drafted resolution that expresses the state’s commitment to exploring and implementing regulations on AI use. Introduced by state Sen. Bill Dodd, the resolution is the first of its kind in the United States. Dodd believes that SCR 17 is a significant step towards ensuring responsible AI deployment and use in California.

SCR 17 acknowledges the challenges posed by AI-driven technology, including unauthorized data collection and sharing, while also recognizing the potential benefits the technology offers, such as increased efficiency in agriculture and data analysis.

The resolution, which was previously ratified by the full Senate, does not require the state governor’s signature. However, President Joe Biden has shown an interest in the future of AI technology and discussed it with California Governor Gavin Newsom and tech leaders from Silicon Valley during his visit to the Bay Area in June. Biden has pledged to implement safeguards to prioritize national security and the economy before making AI tools available to the public.

The approval of SCR 17 indicates the growing importance of AI in various industries and its potential impact on society. San Francisco Bay Area, known for its technological advancements, may witness a boom in AI tech development and adoption. With regulations being considered and implemented, California aims to position itself at the forefront of responsible AI usage while safeguarding public rights and leveraging the benefits of AI.

This development highlights the increasing significance of AI in shaping the future and underscores the need for thoughtful regulation and ethical considerations surrounding its use.