Blending Virtual Reality and AI: A Privacy Nightmare?

Blending virtual reality (VR) with artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to become a privacy nightmare, according to recent research. By analyzing the movements of individuals wearing VR headsets, researchers were able to accurately predict personal data such as height, weight, age, marital status, and more.

A study conducted at the University of California, Berkeley discovered that a machine learning model could identify a single individual out of over 50,000 other VR users with over 94% accuracy. Another study found that a person’s height, weight, foot size, and country could be determined with more than 80% accuracy using data from individuals playing a popular VR game. Even personal information like marital status, employment status, and ethnicity could be identified with more than 70% accuracy.

The researchers used a machine learning model to analyze data uploaded to VR headsets, such as eye or hand movements. The model could easily determine characteristics like age, gender, ethnicity, and country. However, it could also guess more sensitive information such as income level, disability status, health status, and even political preferences.

VR headsets capture data that traditional websites or apps don’t have access to, including gaze, body language, body proportions, and facial expressions. This raises significant privacy concerns, intensifying the existing issues regarding privacy.

Companies like Meta Platforms Inc., which makes VR headsets, rely on machine learning to fill in the gaps of user data. However, the extent to which VR data is used remains unclear. Meta has implemented limited advertising in VR headsets and claims not to use data processed and stored on the devices for targeted ads.

VR headsets face unique challenges when it comes to privacy controls. Unlike websites or apps, they collect data such as eye and hand movements to function properly. Encrypting the collected information or limiting stored data could potentially address privacy concerns. However, companies that manufacture VR headsets have incentives to gather user information for marketing purposes.

Privacy controls and consumer awareness about the data collected by VR headsets are currently lacking. Combined with powerful AI technology, consumers may not be adequately equipped to protect their privacy in this space due to the gaps in knowledge and fast-paced technological advancements.