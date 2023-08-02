AI Technology Offers Affordable Professional Headshots for Job Seekers

In today’s digital workplace, having a professional headshot is more important than ever. However, not everyone can afford the high costs associated with professional photography. That’s where artificial intelligence (AI) comes in.

Apps like Remini are gaining popularity for their AI photo-generating capabilities. These apps can analyze a series of selfies, identify the person’s features, and render their face onto professional stock photos. With a three-day free trial and a weekly subscription of $9.99, users can save hundreds of dollars on a one-time AI headshot.

While AI technology has great potential, experts caution against relying solely on it. Marissa Morrison, Vice President of People at ZipRecruiter, emphasizes the importance of conveying an authentic version of oneself, whether the headshot is AI-generated or not. Amanda Augustine, a career expert at TopResume, advises seeking a second opinion from a trusted friend to ensure the photo captures the candidate accurately.

Experts agree that AI-generated headshots are best suited for online professional profiles like LinkedIn, where recruiters often search for potential candidates. AI lowers the cost and effort required for candidates to obtain high-quality headshots. However, they caution against using AI-generated photos on resumes or public-facing social media platforms.

To avoid misrepresenting oneself, it is crucial to choose a headshot that reflects both professionalism and authenticity. Augustine suggests using AI photo apps to make slight tweaks to a natural photo rather than creating a completely altered version. She also recommends using tools like Photofeeler, which analyze images and provide feedback on the message the headshot conveys.

In conclusion, AI technology offers an affordable alternative for job seekers who cannot afford professional headshots. While AI-generated headshots have their benefits, it is essential to prioritize conveying an authentic version of oneself and seek feedback to ensure the chosen headshot is a true representation.