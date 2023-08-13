The Emergence of the Superhuman and the Fourth Industrial Revolution

German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once wrote that “Man is a rope, tied between beast and superman—a rope over an abyss.” This statement, penned in 1883, reflected Nietzsche’s contemplation on the rise of the Second Industrial Revolution and his ambivalent feelings towards German culture. Nietzsche’s writings often foreshadowed a future full of nihilism and the absence of God, replacing Him with the concept of the Übermensch, the superman who determines his own existence and values.

Fast forward to the present, and we find ourselves amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a revolution driven by artificial intelligence and automation. Technologists now proclaim the birth of a new “superhuman,” raising questions about humanity’s position as the bridge between the beast and the superman.

To understand how we got here, we can look back at history. Half a century after Nietzsche’s concept, Superman emerged as the first comic-book superhero in Action Comics’ debut issue in 1939. In a world shaped by the Second Industrial Revolution, Superman embodied human advancement and technological superiority. Possessing bulletproof skin and laser-beaming eyes, Superman surpassed the limitations of ordinary individuals. However, he also retained moral uprightness, even in his alter ego as Clark Kent.

The concept of the superman aligns with transhumanism, embraced by capitalists and technologists. Transhumanism envisions the transformative augmentation of humans through advanced technology, echoing Nietzsche’s idea of overcoming and mechanization. However, history has shown that visions of a perfected society through science and technology, such as Nazism, have often led to tragic and horrific outcomes.

Today, the idea of the superman still permeates mainstream politics and pop culture. Figures like Elon Musk, a known transhumanist, are actively involved in space colonization and brain-computer interface projects. Science fiction, including films like Blade Runner and The Matrix, explores variations of the superhuman and transhuman, often with a dystopian twist.

As we approach the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the emergence of smart automation, interconnectivity, and artificial intelligence, the question arises: who will be the Übermensch of our time? Some believe that artificial intelligence itself could be the new superhuman. Masayoshi Son, one of the world’s richest men and CEO of SoftBank, labeled AI as the “Birth of Superhuman.” Son’s belief in the potential of AI led him to dedicate his company and career to shaping the future of humanity.

While there are parallels between Son and Nietzsche’s Übermensch, it is important to recognize the inherent stratification created by the concept of an “ideal” person. Moreover, political transhumanism, embraced by socialists and capitalists, could potentially lead to a future hyperfixated on tech-driven productivity leaps.

As we move forward in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, only time will reveal the ultimate manifestation of the superhuman. Will it be AI, or will humanity continue to navigate the abyss as the bridge between the beast and the superman?