The Impact of AI on the Future of Work

We recently sought the expertise of an AI expert in Washington, DC, and initially relied on ChatGPT for recommendations. However, the tool provided us with incorrect information, so we turned to a more traditional approach and found Alberto Rossi, a professor at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business. Rossi heads the AI, Analytics and Future of Work Initiative, which explores the influence of artificial intelligence on the workplace.

When asked about the most significant ways AI will transform work in the future, Rossi discussed the shift from automation predominantly affecting blue-collar jobs to now impacting intellectual jobs. He acknowledged that creative work could be accelerated with AI, leading to some unexpected job disruptions.

Rossi also mentioned that most studies focus on how AI tools enhance individual productivity, particularly in writing, where consensus suggests improvements in the final product and increased satisfaction. However, he cautioned that this might lead to a higher output expectation, rather than more free time.

As for compensation, Rossi expressed uncertainty. While higher output might indicate higher pay, the cost of licensing AI tools could potentially offset any wage increase.

Regarding specific industries, Rossi believes that marketing jobs will undergo significant disruption due to AI advancements. Automated tools can facilitate personalized messaging across various platforms, potentially reducing the need for a large marketing team. He also highlighted the impact on politics and law, stating that AI could contribute to more targeted messaging in political campaigns and assist lawyers in reviewing contracts and relevant information.

When asked about the possibility of robots representing individuals in court, Rossi mentioned that in less high-stakes situations, people are comfortable with AI algorithms. However, for more critical decisions, such as medical choices or legal representation, human interaction remains essential and trusted.

Overall, the rapid evolution of AI technology makes it challenging to predict which areas will be most affected by its advancements. While there are potential benefits, such as increased productivity, there are also concerns about job displacement and the impact on compensation. The future of work will inevitably involve significant shifts, but the extent and consequences are yet to unfold.