The Role of Artificial Intelligence and Customer Data Platforms in Marketing

Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds immense potential for marketers, offering automation of workflows, operational optimization, and personalized experiences. However, despite recognizing its importance, only a small percentage of leaders have a mature AI strategy in place, with low confidence in their AI governance. Challenges in implementing AI include concerns about data quality, privacy violations, security risks, and future regulations. To harness the power of AI, organizations need to prepare themselves by creating a centralized data foundation.

Many companies are turning to customer data platforms (CDPs) to establish a robust data infrastructure. CDPs enable the collection and integration of first, second, and third-party data from various channels, ensuring a unified view of customer profiles. This integrated data can be shared across different tools, such as personalization engines, facilitating activation. Additionally, CDPs offer data privacy capabilities to protect data and comply with regulations.

By acting as the primary data platform that feeds into other systems, like CRM and DMP, CDPs enable companies to work more effectively with data-driven insights. This infrastructure is crucial for scaling AI adoption across the enterprise.

Another important factor in implementing AI successfully is keeping data clean, safe, and secure. A clean data environment is necessary to derive valuable insights at scale. CDPs equipped with AI capabilities can automate data cleansing processes and provide security and data governance controls.

CDPs with AI/ML capabilities can identify errors or patterns contributing to data inconsistencies, allowing companies to refine data collection processes, update guidelines, and improve the quality of unified customer profiles. AI-powered data cleansing reduces human error, speeds up data preparation, and establishes continuous monitoring for potential issues.

The choice of CDP impacts data cleansing capabilities, so it is essential to seek features that automate the process. A higher level of data quality before integration with other platforms leads to better results and decision-making. Some advanced CDPs offer content affinity engines to enrich customer data based on web behaviors, predictive customer scoring for identifying high-value customers, and tools for building prediction models and personalized recommendations.

Combining the enterprise-grade data management capabilities of CDPs with AI functionality empowers brands to maintain clean and accurate data and deliver personalized customer experiences at scale.

Sources:

– AI and Customer Data Platforms: Maximizing the Potential for Marketing Success