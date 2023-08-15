What Does an HIV Patient Look Like? AI’s Reproduction of Biased Imagery

Researchers recently explored the capability of artificial intelligence (AI) to create unbiased images of global health scenarios. However, their findings revealed that AI tends to perpetuate existing inequality and prejudice in its depictions.

The researchers conducted an experiment to invert stereotypes commonly seen in global health visuals. They fed textual prompts into an AI model, instructing it to create images that challenge the conventional portrayal of suffering subjects and white saviors. The AI, known as Midjourney Bot Version 5.1, successfully generated separate images of “suffering White children” and “Black African doctors.” However, when the prompts changed, the AI continued to showcase white doctors, even when instructed otherwise.

These biased depictions in global health imagery reflect the inequalities embedded in public health. Minoritized genders, races, ethnicities, and classes are often depicted with less dignity and respect. AI’s reliance on real global health images, which already carry embedded biases, contributes to the perpetuation of these inequalities.

Moreover, global health publications are notorious for mirroring racial, gendered, and colonial biases. Diseases are often associated with marginalized genders and ethnicities, depicting them as impure and in need of saving. For example, images of Black African women in traditional outfits were used in stories on antibiotic resistance. Photos of Asians and Muslim individuals were used to depict COVID-19 stories.

This research emphasizes the need for caution when deploying emerging technologies like AI. AI is not neutral and can reinforce social and cultural biases. It is crucial to develop better data sets and establish robust models of AI regulation, accountability, transparency, and governance.

The researchers argue that AI’s persistence in global health could lead to avoiding responsibility and inappropriate automation. The ethical questions surrounding the images that AI learns from and reproduces need to be addressed. It is essential to scrutinize the history and contexts of AI to determine its appropriate applications.

The findings of this study should provoke meaningful discussions about AI’s accountability and how to improve datasets. It is critical to ensure that AI interventions in global health benefit all individuals rather than perpetuating biases.