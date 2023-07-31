CFOs at Tech Startups Plan to Utilize A.I. in Finance Operations

A recent survey of over 100 CFOs at tech startups by SoftBank Investment Advisers reveals their plans to incorporate artificial intelligence (A.I.) into their finance functions. SoftBank’s Vision Fund, which has a total commitment of $98.6 billion, has invested in numerous companies globally, including ByteDance, Cameo, and Sorare. However, the Vision Fund segment of SoftBank Group experienced losses of $32 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31.

According to the survey, almost all CFOs (95%) believe that generative A.I. will enhance productivity, and 69% have expressed their intention to invest in the technology. The impact of A.I. on finance operations differs by region and sector. CFOs in the United States (30%) expect a major impact by 2023, while the percentage is significantly lower in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Latin America. CFOs in consumer companies (44%) foresee the greatest impact, followed by CFOs in fintech (18%) and enterprise (16%) companies.

However, only 5% of CFOs anticipate an immediate impact on finance operations, with 25% expecting it within the next year and 43% within the next two years. Some CFOs are cautious about adopting A.I. due to potential switching costs.

Navneet Govil, executive managing partner and CFO of SoftBank Investment Advisers, emphasizes the importance of leveraging A.I. tools in today’s business landscape. He mentions that predictive analytics is already being utilized by many portfolio companies, such as DoorDash, Uber, and Rideshare, to analyze trends.

The survey also highlights other concerns for CFOs, including inflation, financing environment, and market volatility. CFOs are adapting to higher interest rates by increasing their use of money market funds. Supply chain issues and geopolitical concerns are diminishing in importance, while hiring challenges have been partially alleviated due to the availability of talent from large tech company layoffs.

In response to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, many high-growth companies have diversified their banking partners. The average number of banking partners has increased from four to five, according to the survey.

Overall, CFOs recognize the importance of mitigating risks while prioritizing growth in their companies.