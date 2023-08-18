The Trick that Transforms the Ryzen 5 4600G into a 16GB Graphics Card for AI Applications

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (Cezanne) has recently gained popularity as one of the top CPUs for gaming, replacing the Ryzen 5 4600G (Renoir). However, there’s a trick that can breathe new life into the Ryzen 5 4600G and turn it into a 16GB graphics card for running AI applications on Linux.

Not everyone has the budget to experiment with AI using expensive graphics cards like the Nvidia H100 (Hopper) or A100 (Ampere). Moreover, with the high demand for AI-focused graphics cards, it may be difficult to get your hands on one even if you have the money. Fortunately, you don’t need a high-end graphics card for AI experiments. A Reddit user has demonstrated how the affordable Ryzen 5 4600G, priced at $95, can handle various AI workloads.

The Ryzen 5 4600G, released in 2020, is a hexa-core, 12-thread APU with Zen 2 cores. It operates at a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of 4.2 GHz. The APU also features a Radeon Vega iGPU with seven compute units, clocked up to 1.9 GHz. It’s important to note that APUs don’t have dedicated memory but share system memory. In this case, the Redditor had 32GB of DDR4 memory and allocated 16GB to the Ryzen 5 4600G. Usually, 16GB is the maximum memory allocation for the iGPU, but some user reports suggest that certain ASRock AMD motherboards allow for higher memory allocation, potentially up to 64GB.

The trick essentially transforms the Ryzen 5 4600G into a “graphics card” with 16GB of memory, surpassing the memory capacity of some of Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 40-series SKUs, such as the GeForce RTX 4070 or GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which are limited to 12GB. While the APU may not offer the same performance as high-end graphics cards, it ensures that there is enough memory for non-serious AI tasks.

Officially, AMD’s Radeon Open Compute platform (ROCm) doesn’t support Ryzen APUs. However, third-party companies like BruhnBruhn Holding provide experimental packages of ROCm that are compatible with APUs. This compatibility allows APUs to work with popular AI software frameworks like PyTorch and TensorFlow.

The Redditor shared a YouTube video showcasing the Ryzen 5 4600G running various AI applications, such as Stable Diffusion, FastChat, MiniGPT-4, Alpaca-LoRA, Whisper, LLM, and LLaMA. Unfortunately, the Redditor did not provide details on how they made the Ryzen 5 4600G work with the AI software on their Linux system. The Redditor does promise to release a comprehensive video of the setup process in the future.

In terms of performance, the Ryzen 5 4600G was able to generate a 512 x 512-pixel image using Stable Diffusion in just approximately one minute and 50 seconds with the default settings of 50 steps. This is an impressive result for a budget APU and can even rival some high-end processors. The Redditor mentioned using DDR4 memory but did not specify the exact specifications. While the Ryzen 5 4600G natively supports DDR4-3200, it’s worth noting that many samples can achieve DDR4-4000, so it would be interesting to see how AI performance scales with faster memory.

Overall, this trick is a fantastic option for Ryzen 5 4600G or Ryzen 5 5600G owners who want to explore AI applications. However, for those who do not own these APUs, investing $500 in an APU build might not be the most sensible choice when there are discrete graphics cards available that offer better performance. For example, AMD offers Radeon graphics cards with 16GB of VRAM starting at $499, and Nvidia recently launched the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 16GB, which has a similar starting price.