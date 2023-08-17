Best AI-Powered Apps to Save You Money

Saving money can be a challenging task for many people. According to Bankrate’s emergency fund report, 57 percent of consumers feel uncomfortable with the amount of emergency savings they have. However, AI-powered finance apps are changing the game by offering personalized assistance and advice to help with money management.

One such app is Wally, which is ideal for budgeting. It tracks your spending, cash flow, and bills, making it easier to make budgeting decisions. Wally uses forecasting technology to provide personalized suggestions on how much and when to save. It also automatically categorizes your expenses and income streams from various accounts, making it a convenient option for those with finances in multiple currencies.

Cleo is another AI-powered savings app that stands out for its chatbot feature. The interactive chatbot can answer questions about your finances and provide insights into your spending categories. Cleo’s autosave feature determines how much you can save on a weekly basis and sets it aside for you. You can even set up savings “fines” to encourage saving.

For investors, Magnifi is an AI investing assistant that offers personalized guidance. It helps users research and buy investments, manage portfolios, and learn about investing. Leveraging predictive analysis, Magnifi can ensure optimal returns and help users avoid costly investment errors.

Rocket Money specializes in managing recurring payments. It tracks all your subscriptions and recurring payments, helping you identify unnecessary expenses that can be cancelled. The app also includes autosave features, making it easier to build savings.

QuickBooks, known for its accounting tools, incorporates AI to automate various features useful for business owners. It includes features like cash flow forecasting and mileage tracking, which can help maximize tax deductions and make better business decisions.

GridRewards is a unique app that combines sustainability with savings. It provides insights on when to reduce energy consumption during peak times, allowing users to lower their bills and earn cash payments for their energy-saving efforts.

Paypal’s Honey is an app that searches the internet for discounts and automatically applies them when users shop online. It also offers cash-back rewards. Over time, the automatic discounts can lead to significant savings.

Lastly, Hopper is an AI-powered travel companion that advises users on the best times to book flights or hotels to get the best prices. It also shows historical price trends, allowing users to make informed decisions.

These AI-powered apps offer innovative solutions to help individuals save money and make better financial decisions. Whether it’s budgeting, investing, or finding the best deals, these apps can be valuable tools in achieving financial goals.