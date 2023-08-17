AI-Powered Apps to Help You Save Money

For many people, saving money can be a difficult task. According to Bankrate’s emergency fund report, 57 percent of consumers feel uncomfortable with the amount of emergency savings they have. However, AI-powered finance apps are changing the game by offering innovative technology combined with financial expertise to help manage our money better.

One such app is Wally, a completely automated personal finance app that simplifies budgeting decisions. It tracks spending, cash flow, and bills, automatically categorizing expenses and income from various accounts. Wally also uses forecasting technology to make personalized suggestions on how much and when to save.

Cleo is another AI-powered app that focuses on savings. Its interactive chatbot can answer financial questions based on an analysis of your finances. Cleo’s autosave feature determines how much you can save each week and sets it aside for you. It even has a feature where it moves a set amount into your savings whenever you spend money on nonessentials.

For those interested in investing, Magnifi is an AI investing assistant. It offers guidance on researching and buying investments, managing portfolios, and learning about investing. By leveraging AI’s predictive analysis, Magnifi aims to ensure optimal returns and save users from costly investment errors.

Rocket Money specializes in managing recurring payments. The app tracks subscriptions and recurring payments and identifies unnecessary expenses, canceling them for you. It also has autosave features that transfer savings amounts to your account regularly.

QuickBooks, known for its accounting tools, incorporates AI to automate features useful for business owners. It offers cash flow forecasting, report generation, and even mileage tracking to maximize tax deductions.

GridRewards is an app that merges sustainability and savings. Users can reduce their energy consumption during peak times and receive direct cash payments for their contributions to saving energy. The app offers energy-saving actions to help users save money on their bills year-round.

PayPal’s Honey is an app that helps users find shopping deals. With an embedded browser extension, it searches the internet for discounts and automatically applies them during online shopping. Honey also offers cash-back rewards on certain purchases.

For travel deals, Hopper is an AI-powered travel companion. It advises users on the best times to book flights or hotels and shows historical prices for comparison.

These AI-powered apps are revolutionizing the way we manage our money. By leveraging technology and financial expertise, they provide personalized advice and tools to help us save more and make better financial decisions.