75% of Organizations Considering Bans on Generative AI Applications, Says BlackBerry Study

A recent study conducted by BlackBerry Limited has revealed that 75% of organizations worldwide are either implementing or considering bans on Generative AI applications in the workplace. The measures are being taken due to concerns about data security, privacy, and corporate reputation. Out of those implementing or considering bans, 61% view them as long-term or permanent.

Additionally, 83% of respondents expressed concerns about the cybersecurity threat posed by unsecured apps in their corporate IT environment. However, despite the inclination towards bans, a majority (55%) also recognize the potential benefits of Generative AI applications in terms of efficiency, innovation, and creativity.

Furthermore, 81% of respondents believe that using Generative AI tools for cybersecurity defense is important, indicating that IT decision-makers understand the need to stay ahead of cybercriminals.

BlackBerry’s Chief Technology Officer for Cybersecurity, Shishir Singh, urges organizations to approach Generative AI applications cautiously but dynamically. He suggests that outright bans may hinder potential business benefits, and instead emphasizes the importance of having the right tools in place for visibility, monitoring, and management of these applications.

The study also found that while 80% of IT decision-makers agree that organizations have the right to control the applications used by employees for business purposes, 74% view such bans as excessive control over corporate and Bring Your Own (BYO) devices.

To address these concerns, unified endpoint management (UEM) is recommended as a solution that provides controls over which applications can connect to the corporate environment. BlackBerry’s UEM solution, in particular, offers enterprise security and user privacy by containerizing corporate data.

BlackBerry is hosting a BlackBerry LIVE broadcast on August 10, 2023, to explore the highlights of the study. The company suggests following their LinkedIn page for updates on how to join the event.

Note: The research was conducted by OnePoll on behalf of BlackBerry and involved 2,000 IT Decision Makers from North America (USA and Canada), Europe (UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands), Japan, and Australia.