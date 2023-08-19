Majority of Americans Share Concerns about AI Threat, Reveals Survey

A recent survey conducted by Ipsos has revealed that 61% of Americans believe that the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) poses a potential threat to humanity’s future. The survey, which included 4,415 U.S. adults, also showed that over two-thirds of respondents expressed concerns about the negative impacts of AI.

The findings indicate that the proportion of Americans who anticipate negative consequences from AI is three times higher than those who do not share these concerns. Out of the participants surveyed, 22% disagreed with the potential hazards of AI, while 17% remained uncertain.

The online survey took place between May 9 and 15, with a credible interval of plus or minus two percentage points for a margin of error.

Landon Klein, the director of U.S. policy at the Future of Life Institute, noted that the poll’s results demonstrate that a significant portion of Americans worry about the negative effects of AI. He compared the current moment to the beginning of the nuclear era and emphasized the need for action.

Elon Musk, co-founder of OpenAI, also signed an open letter that called for a six-month pause in AI research. However, his motives behind signing the letter have been questioned due to his plans to launch his own AI model called “TruthGPT.”

The exponential growth of OpenAI’s chatGPT has made AI increasingly prevalent in everyday life. This has sparked interest in the field and led to an AI arms race among tech giants such as Microsoft and Alphabet.

While some, including Geoffrey Hinton and Jaron Lanier, express concerns about the risks posed by AI, others like Bill Gates and Jürgen Schmidhuber disagree with these sentiments.

