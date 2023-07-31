The Rise of Generative AI in Content Management Systems

Content automation, user personalization, predictive trends – these are the key areas where generative AI is making its mark in the world of content management systems (CMS). As AI technology advances, it has become a fundamental pillar of CMS, bringing optimization and automation to digital interactions and experiences.

A recent study conducted by Advanis revealed that a majority of US marketers are already leveraging generative AI technologies. 74% of the 400 surveyed marketers are using these technologies to enhance their marketing strategies and customer experience functionalities, with another 23% considering investing in them in the near future.

So how are CMS and Digital Experience Platforms (DXPs) providers incorporating generative AI? One example is Optimizely, a digital experience software provider that has developed a generative AI engine. This AI Content Generator allows users to effortlessly create content, from blogs and articles to social media updates. It not only enhances content creation but also ensures SEO optimization for improved visibility and reach.

Another example is Sitecore, which has integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its suite of software solutions. This allows marketers to personalize content experiences for each visitor based on their preferences, search history, and interaction patterns. Sitecore’s open APIs and adaptable UIs enable marketers to bring their own AI tools, such as ChatGPT, into the system for translations, refining marketing materials, and creating multiple image versions for different channels.

Adobe is also leveraging generative AI in content management with its New Sensei GenAI services. These services streamline marketing workflows, allowing users to manage their library of content and make instant modifications to images. Adobe’s Customer Journey Analytics with Natural Language offers brands the ability to generate actionable insights from their data, predicting trends and helping them stay ahead in their content universe.

By harnessing the power of generative AI, content managers can offload mundane tasks such as scheduling, publishing, and optimization. This frees them up to focus on strategizing and planning, while AI provides data-driven insights to improve content strategy.

Generative AI is revolutionizing content management systems, bringing enhanced content creation, personalization, streamlined workflows, predictive analysis, and boosted user engagement. It’s no longer just about human innovation, but the power of AI driving the evolution of CMS technology.