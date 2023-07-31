Wireless AI in Future Systems

The transition to 5G has led to an increased interest in generative AI and its importance in future wireless systems. As wireless networks become more complex, traditional rules-based design methods are no longer sufficient, and AI is emerging as a crucial tool.

In the realm of 5G Advanced, wireless AI is expected to play a significant role in the design and optimization of networks and devices. It will become a key pillar of 5G Advanced, contributing to end-to-end (E2E) systems optimization. Looking even further ahead, wireless AI will become native and pervasive in the era of 6G, operating autonomously across devices, networks, and protocols.

Currently, AI is being implemented independently either on devices or in the network, limiting the full potential of E2E systems performance optimization. However, the emergence of on-device AI is changing the game. On-device AI allows processing to be distributed across millions of devices, leveraging their computational power. It also enables personalized AI model learning based on a user’s specific data, which remains local on the device for improved reliability and data sovereignty.

The implementation of on-device AI is not limited to smartphones but extends to various devices like consumer devices, sensors, and industrial equipment. New AI-native processors, such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 5G modem-RF chip, are being developed to enable on-device AI and other AI-based applications, significantly improving AI performance.

To achieve true E2E performance optimization, AI training and inference must be done collaboratively across both the network and devices. This requires expertise in AI and deep knowledge of the wireless domain. 5G Advanced, as outlined in 3GPP’s Release 18, focuses on cross-node AI, with specific use cases identified for study. These include dynamic adaptation of the Channel State Information (CSI) feedback mechanism, intelligent beam management, and enhanced positioning accuracy using AI.

In the case of CSI feedback, AI-based channel estimation offers higher accuracy and performance compared to traditional model-based techniques. Qualcomm has developed a sequential training technique that enables training without sharing proprietary data across vendors, demonstrating its effectiveness in improving system capacity.

Another use case is ML-based millimeter-wave beam management, which intelligently selects and predicts future beams, reducing power consumption and improving network throughput. Qualcomm’s demonstrations have shown that the performance of ML-based systems is equivalent to measuring all beams continuously.

Wireless AI will continue to be an essential aspect of future wireless systems, driving innovation and optimization across networks and devices. Its potential extends beyond 5G Advanced to the fully autonomous and pervasive nature of wireless AI in 6G.