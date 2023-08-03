AI Tools to Enhance Your Daily Routines

AI tools are rapidly increasing in development, with new ones being introduced regularly. These tools leverage artificial intelligence to enhance various aspects of our daily routines. Here are some AI tools that you can explore:

1. Otter.AI: This tool provides real-time transcriptions of meeting notes that are shareable, searchable, accessible, and secure.

2. AdCreative.ai: Boost your advertising and social media game with this ultimate Artificial Intelligence solution.

3. Pecan AI: Automate predictive analytics to solve business challenges such as shrinking budgets, rising costs, and limited data science and AI resources.

4. Aragon: Get stunning professional headshots effortlessly using the latest AI technology.

5. Taskade: An AI productivity tool that helps users manage tasks and projects efficiently.

6. Notion AI: A writing assistant that helps users write, brainstorm, edit, and summarize right inside the Notion workspace.

7. Bubble: Empowers users to create various applications without code, including CRMs, SaaS apps, dashboards, social networks, and marketplaces.

8. Microsoft Bing: An AI-powered search engine that acts as a research assistant, personal planner, and creative partner when users search the web.

9. tl;dv: A meeting recorder for Zoom and Google Meet that transcribes and summarizes calls for the user.

10. Bard: A Google-developed chatbot that helps boost productivity and bring ideas to life.

These are just a few examples of the AI tools available. Other tools include Forefront AI, Merlin, WNR AI, Chat ABC, Paperpal, Monic, and many more. These tools cater to a wide range of needs, from content creation and language assistance to website building and data collection.

With the advancements in AI technology, these tools provide valuable assistance in various aspects of our daily routines. Incorporating these AI tools into your workflow can help streamline tasks, improve efficiency, and enhance overall productivity.