AI in Music: Beyond the Controversies

Hype around artificial intelligence has been higher this year than any time since The Terminator, with implications ranging anywhere from dating app messages to doomsday predictions. In music, excitement and hysteria has been similarly mixed, thanks to a flurry of AI-generated soundalikes that have shown the potential to change artistry — and fandom — as we know it, while many companies are assessing how to best protect their artists, copyrights, and revenue streams from the growing threat.

But not all AI in music is “Fake Drake.” In fact, many uses are a lot less freaky.

For example, when Paul McCartney told BBC Radio 4 that he would use artificial intelligence to create the final Beatles song, including vocals from the late John Lennon, it prompted widespread confusion. Many fans assumed that this meant McCartney was using AI to bring his bandmate’s voice back from the dead, generating some kind of new recording of Lennon’s out of thin air. Quickly, McCartney clarified on Twitter that “nothing has been artificially or synthetically created.” Instead, the singer is using AI to clean up an old recording made by the bandmates while they were still living using a process known as “stem separation.”

Not every use-case of the emerging technology involves generating computer-made songs or voices instantaneously. While some applications of AI certainly present urgent legal and ethical concerns, there are also many applications that give musicians and rights holders new creative opportunities from the way it’s created to how it’s released and beyond.

Here are five ways AI is already affecting the music business:

1. Revolutionizing Production: AI-driven technology like Boomy and BandLab’s SongStarter allows users to generate instrumental tracks or overcome writer’s block by providing a nudge in the right direction.

2. Getting Stems: AI technology can break down songs into their component parts, known as stems, allowing for greater flexibility in remixing, sampling, and creating new compositions.

3. The Deluge: AI’s ability to quickly generate music poses challenges to major labels, who face questions about market share dilution as AI-generated content proliferates outside of their control.

4. Personalized Soundtracks: Start-ups are using AI to create dynamic and personalized music that adapts in real-time to underscore actions in video games, VR, workouts, and more.

5. Pitch Records: Songwriters and publishers are leveraging AI voice synthesis technology to create pitch records, enabling them to place compositions with top-tier artists.

While controversies surrounding “Fake Drake” and AI-generated music continue to capture attention, it’s important to recognize the diverse and beneficial applications of AI in the music industry. From revolutionizing production processes to expanding creative opportunities and personalized experiences, AI is already making its mark on the music business.