American nurse and daughter released in Haiti after kidnapping

An American nurse and her daughter have been released in Haiti after being kidnapped around two weeks ago. This comes after the abduction garnered international attention and reignited conversation about Port-au-Prince’s kidnapping-for-profit epidemic.

Maui fires

At least 36 people have been killed in catastrophic wildfires raging across the Hawaiian island of Maui. Much of Lahaina, a tourist and economic hub of 9,000 people, has been destroyed and hundreds of families have been displaced. More than 270 structures have been impacted, including several historical sites that date back to the 1800s. Locals and visitors are struggling to leave as power and communication services have been knocked out in parts of the island. Most of the fires on Maui — fueled in part by violent winds from Hurricane Dora churning around 800 miles away — have not yet been contained.

Trump

Two employees of President Donald Trump are set to be arraigned today on new charges brought by the special counsel in the case regarding the alleged mishandling of classified documents. Carlos De Oliveira, a property manager at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, and Trump’s body-man Walt Nauta have been charged with multiple offenses related to Trump’s alleged unlawful retention of documents after leaving office. The charges Nauta and De Oliveira face include making false statements, conspiracy to obstruct justice and corruptly altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing documents. The indictment also alleges that the two men asked an employee if they could delete security footage at Mar-a-Lago. The pair also made false statements to investigators regarding their involvement in moving Trump’s boxes out of a storage room, prosecutors allege.

Ecuador

A candidate in Ecuador’s upcoming presidential election was assassinated at a rally in the country’s capital Wednesday as a deadly escalation of violence grips the South American nation. Fernando Villavicencio was fatally shot as he was leaving a campaign event at a school north of Quito, 10 days before the first round of the presidential election is set to take place. Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso vowed the killing would not go unpunished, saying the “full weight of the law will fall on them.” Lasso announced a