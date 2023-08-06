Iran Proposes Harsh Hijab Law with Long Jail Terms and AI Surveillance

Iranian authorities are proposing a harsh new hijab law, with longer jail terms for women not wearing the veil, tough penalties for rule-breaking celebrities and businesses, and AI surveillance to identify violators. The 70-article draft has experts fearing the regime’s unwavering stance despite major protests last year. The Bill, pending approval, could be voted on in the next two months, according to reports.

AI Could Predict Future Pandemics, Study Suggests

Scientists have developed an AI application called the early warning anomaly detection (EWAD) system, which can accurately predict dangerous variants in future pandemics. Tested with SARS-CoV-2 data, the AI analyzed genetic sequences, infection rates, and mortality rates to identify emerging variants. The potential of AI to provide early warnings about new variants could be crucial in preventing and mitigating future pandemics.

A.I.-Generated Guidebooks: New Frontier for Travel Scammers

Travel scammers are using AI-generated guidebooks on platforms like Amazon to deceive buyers with fake positive reviews. These guidebooks, compiled using AI and plagiarized content, have seen a recent surge. Victims receive copies filled with vague and inaccurate information. This scam highlights the need for stricter regulations to combat fraudulent practices on online platforms.

AI Helps Discover New Molecules for Age-Related Diseases

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh have utilized AI and machine learning to identify potential senolytic molecules for age-related diseases. Senolytics target damaged cells that cause inflammation, aiming to combat aging. By training an AI model to distinguish between known senolytics and non-senolytics, the research team successfully predicted promising molecules from a large pool. Testing revealed three effective senolytics that selectively eliminated aging cells.

Growing Bubble Fears as Every Start-Up Becomes an AI Company

The rapid growth of AI start-up OpenAI’s ChatGPT, projected to reach 100 million monthly users in three months, has sparked interest in Silicon Valley. However, concerns have been raised about the profitability and sustainability of generative AI. High costs and usage fluctuations remain key factors that could impact the long-term success of AI chatbots developed by tech giants.