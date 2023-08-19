PM Modi Launches ‘Bhashini’: AI Translation Platform for India’s Digital Inclusion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a new AI translation platform called “Bhashini” during the G20 Digital Economy Working Group Ministers Meet. The platform aims to promote digital inclusion across India’s diverse languages by utilizing the country’s linguistic diversity. PM Modi highlighted that India’s robust digital infrastructure can provide scalable and secure solutions to global challenges, positioning India as a testing ground for innovative solutions.

Character AI Surpasses ChatGPT in User Engagement

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT has gained massive popularity, another chatbot called Character AI is quickly becoming a favorite. Character AI allows users to engage in text conversations with celebrities, historical figures, and fictional characters, offering more natural conversations compared to ChatGPT. It has also shown eight times longer average user interaction times, making it a rising star in the AI chatbot landscape.

AI Model Accurately Estimates Age and Detects Diseases from Chest X-rays

Researchers from Osaka Metropolitan University have developed an AI model that can accurately predict a person’s age and identify chronic diseases like hypertension using chest X-rays. The model, trained on a dataset of over 101,300 X-rays, shows promising potential for improving early disease detection and intervention, making it a significant advancement in medical imaging technology.

China Utilizes AI for Precise Extreme Weather Forecasting

In China, AI technology is being utilized in meteorology to enhance weather forecast accuracy. The Fengwu meteorological model developed by the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory has shown impressive results in predicting typhoons. Collaborating with China’s meteorological authorities, the model has outperformed European and U.S. counterparts in predicting typhoon paths, demonstrating its potential in mitigating weather-related disasters.

AI Growth Sparks Sustainability Challenge for Dell, IBM, and Others

The rapid growth of AI presents a challenge for companies like Dell and IBM in terms of sustainability. With AI’s projected annual growth rate of 23% through 2025, the increase in data volume could hinder sustainability goals. Dell and IBM are aiming to address this issue by promoting cost-effective scalability through a shift to software-defined architecture. The market is exploring eco-friendly solutions and considering both decentralized and traditional data storage approaches.