The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) is posing a threat to Hollywood stunt workers. Studios are increasingly opting for cost-efficient computer-generated imagery (CGI) and AI-generated sequences, which puts traditional stunt roles in jeopardy. Stunt coordinators are worried as 3D body scans and AI pave the way for digital replicas. The rise of AI-generated images raises concerns about job security and the potential broader impact beyond current CGI applications.

AI Contributes to Wildlife Tracking Breakthroughs in the UK

Scientists have commended the role of AI in breakthroughs in wildlife tracking. AI-controlled cameras and microphones are helping to identify animals and track their movements, aiding the UK’s biodiversity crisis. Robot monitors use images and sounds to detect species and map their locations. Birds are recognized through their songs, while AI can identify foxes, deer, bats, and many other wild creatures. The large-scale data collection and analysis enabled by AI has surpassed human observers by a significant margin. The project was successfully tested near London rail lines.

AI-Driven Misinformation Threatens 2024 Elections

The upcoming global elections in 2024, including in the US, face a threat of AI-driven misinformation. The potential candidacy of former US President Donald Trump, coupled with concerns of election theft, and a perceived lackluster presence from the Democratic Party, has raised the stakes. A Trump victory could potentially shift the US towards authoritarianism, impacting global dynamics and climate priorities. With these elections likely to be decided by slim margins, the spread of AI misinformation could have significant implications for democracy worldwide.

RBI Enlists McKinsey and Accenture for AI Regulatory Supervision

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has selected McKinsey and Accenture to enhance regulatory oversight through the use of AI. The goal is to leverage advanced analytics, AI, and machine learning to improve supervisory functions in banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). By adopting machine-learned models in supervisory examinations, RBI aims to align itself with the global trend of regulatory authorities utilizing AI and ML for more efficient data management.

Hackers Exploit AI Vulnerabilities with ‘9 + 10 = 21’ Trick

Hackers have once again exposed vulnerabilities in AI systems, this time by getting them to provide the incorrect answer of “9 + 10 = 21”. At the DEF CON hacking conference, participants challenged AI tools from Google, Meta, and OpenAI, uncovering flaws in their large language models. The aim of the contest was to prompt companies to address biases in their AI systems. In this instance, a hacker managed to deceive a language model into providing the incorrect answer, which initially started as a joke but then prompted the model to generate the wrong result without any indication of it being an error.