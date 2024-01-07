Scientists Uncover Rare Ancient Gold Artifacts in Kazakhstan

Archaeologists in Kazakhstan have made a remarkable discovery of two gold belt buckles in a 1,500-year-old tomb. These buckles depict the earliest known images of the great khan, or “khagan,” of the Göktürks, a nomadic Turkic-speaking group that inhabited the area for several centuries.

The gold plaques, despite some deterioration, show a Göktürk khagan seated on a throne between two horses with kneeling servants by his side. Zainolla Samashev, the lead archaeologist on the excavation, explained that these plaques emphasize the sacred nature of power in ancient Turkic society.

This significant find sheds new light on the cultural and artistic traditions of the Göktürks, providing valuable insights into their rulers and their role in society. The discovery may also contribute to a deeper understanding of the historical and cultural developments in the region during that time period.

The artifacts are now being carefully studied and preserved, with researchers hoping to glean more information about the craftsmanship, symbolism, and religious beliefs of the Göktürks from these intricate gold buckles.

This remarkable archaeological find adds to the growing body of knowledge about the Göktürk civilization and underscores the importance of ongoing research and exploration in uncovering ancient histories and preserving cultural heritage.

