Data: The Key to Harnessing AI for Good

AI has the potential to transform various industries, but without data, it is meaningless. This was emphasized by Dr. Werner Vogels, Amazon’s Chief Technology Officer, during his speech at the United Nation’s AI for Good Summit. Vogels highlighted the importance of data in leveraging technology for the greater good.

As the world’s leading cloud provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS) allows millions of customers to access their data at any time. However, access to data is not universal. In order to utilize data for good, there is a need to make it accessible through initiatives like the AWS Data Exchange. This platform facilitates research acceleration and the creation of applications that have a positive impact on society.

Real-time and historical data are crucial for AI algorithms to proactively identify areas where action can be taken. AWS customers across various sectors are already leveraging AI and machine learning (ML) to address complex challenges.

One example is Swoop Aero, which uses AI and autonomous drones to enable medical deliveries in remote and underserved areas. By utilizing AWS, Swoop Aero can scale its platform and provide medical supplies to millions of people globally. They also use AWS IoT to predict maintenance needs and proactively address drone performance issues.

Another organization, Thorn, utilizes AI and ML to combat online child sexual exploitation. Thorn developed an application called Safer, which uses advanced AI and ML models to detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) at scale. This tool enables companies to identify and report CSAM without exposing employees to disturbing material or legal risks.

The impact of AI extends beyond these examples. It has the potential to revolutionize industries like healthcare, transportation, and climate change. With access to data and the right tools, AI can be harnessed for the greater good, making a significant positive impact on society.