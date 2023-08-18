CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

AI and Automation Will Impact 1.4 Billion Workers, Requires New Skills

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 18, 2023
According to a report from IBM, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation will affect approximately 1.4 billion people. The report reveals that 40% of workers will require new job skills within the next three years. The findings are based on two studies conducted by IBM. The first study surveyed 3,000 C-level executives from 28 countries, while the second assessed 21,000 workers across 22 nations.

The report suggests that some employees believe AI will completely replace humans, leading them to fear that they are training their own replacements. However, 87% of executives surveyed believe that job roles will actually increase. The majority of executives (9 out of 10) believe that generative AI, a subset of AI that creates new information based on existing content, will augment employees rather than replace them.

The research also highlights the changing skill requirements and the volatility of the talent landscape. Executives now consider people skills, such as communication and time management, as more important than STEM skills. The ability to prioritize has become the top skill that workers need.

IBM refers to this shift as a “new skills paradigm.” However, there is a disconnect between executives who prioritize automation and employees who value the importance of human connection in their work. The report suggests that asking questions about which tasks require a human touch and defining acceptable margins of error will be crucial.

The report concludes that companies must prioritize purpose and make work more rewarding to succeed in the evolving workplace influenced by AI.

