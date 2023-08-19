The Impact of AI on Jobs: Leveraging Technology for Growth

Generative AI models like ChatGPT have raised concerns among many about job displacement. However, a recent IBM study suggests that rather than fearing AI, people should harness its potential for their own benefit.

The IBM report focuses on how AI is influencing business models and job roles. Drawing data from surveys of C-level executives and workers across multiple countries, the study reveals that AI will undoubtedly bring about changes in the workforce and businesses, but not necessarily negative ones.

According to the surveyed executives, around 40% of their workforce will require reskilling within the next three years due to AI implementation. This translates to an estimated 1.4 billion people out of the 3.4 billion global workforce, as per World Bank statistics. However, 87% of these executives believe that generative AI will augment roles rather than replace them.

IBM IBV research further highlights that tech adopters who successfully adapt to technology-driven job changes experience an average revenue growth rate premium of 15%. Those who focus on AI specifically see a 36% higher revenue growth rate compared to their peers.

IBM emphasizes that AI will not replace people, but rather people who utilize AI will surpass those who do not. The report suggests a shift in skill requirements, with technical skills like STEM proficiency becoming less prioritized while people skills such as team management, effective communication, and adaptability gain more importance in the workforce.

As AI tools like ChatGPT enable workers to achieve more with less knowledge, there is a notable shift in critical skill requirements for 2023. The emphasis is on skills that enhance teamwork, effective communication, and adaptability to facilitate success in the AI era.

The IBM study encourages individuals and businesses to embrace AI as a tool for growth and leverage its capabilities to thrive in an evolving job market.