How to Make Money with AI-Generated Art

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
AI-generated art has emerged as a popular avenue for creative individuals to earn passive income. Some AI art pages are making tens of thousands of dollars a month. If you are an art enthusiast or an entrepreneur seeking new streams of passive income, AI-generated art can be a lucrative opportunity. However, there are important steps to follow to maximize your earnings.

When it comes to building a customer base for AI art and generating passive income, choosing the right platform is crucial. While Etsy is a well-established online marketplace, it may not be the best choice as it can be oversaturated with competition. Platforms like Instagram or TikTok can be better starting points to reach potential clients.

Establishing an emotional connection with your customers is key to driving sales. Finding topics that resonate with viewers, such as pet art, family, friendship, or thematic art, can evoke strong emotions that lead to purchases.

Once you have chosen a marketable theme, it’s time to generate the art. AIPRM is a Google Chrome extension that allows you to generate art using ChatGPT, a language model. While ChatGPT does not create visual art, users can generate code with AIPRM to use in other AI art applications. Platforms like Midjourney or OpenArt are popular choices among AI art creators.

It’s important to do thorough research to find the AI program that best aligns with your artistic vision. Additionally, iPhone apps like starryai are gaining popularity among AI art enthusiasts.

Despite the challenges of starting a small business, AI-generated art presents a promising opportunity. By leveraging available technologies, creators can build a customer base and sell AI art online successfully. With the right approach, AI-generated art can be a profitable side hustle.

