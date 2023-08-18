The Usability Challenge of AI in Business

Artificial intelligence (AI) and related technologies are highly sought after by business leaders who want to improve their visibility, analysis, and forecasting. While generative AI, which is easily accessible to everyone, has gained popularity, there is a more challenging aspect of AI that is embedded into systems and can deliver tangible value to businesses. Accessibility and usability remain a concern for this behind-the-app AI.

Rachel Woods, a research data scientist formerly with Meta/Facebook, highlights the usability problem in a Twitter essay. Many people are still struggling to leverage tools like ChatGPT/LLMs/Generative AI and are waiting to discover killer use cases. While clickbait articles fail to address the underlying issue, industry observers including Andy Thurai, a principal analyst with Constellation Research, agree that the simplicity and potential of generative AI have fascinated non-tech-savvy users.

Technology professionals, who previously limited their AI usage to non-tech users due to various reasons such as bias and technology limitations, were overwhelmed by the immediate adoption and response to generative AI. This boosted the creators’ confidence and eliminated the need for extensive explanations. However, only a relatively small number of people truly understand AI, estimated at around 20,000 to 30,000 worldwide by Dr. Vishal Sikka, founder and CEO of Vianai, despite there being approximately one million data scientists globally.

There is a divide between enterprise use cases for AI and generative AI. Simply producing content is not enough; it must solve a business problem and adhere to ethical, explainable, and auditable practices. Enterprise adoption will be slow, but sectors such as legal, HR, ethical, and finance are exploring valuable use cases. However, caution is advised as AI can be expensive and mistakes can have severe consequences.

Increasing the usability of AI requires technology proponents to communicate openly about its possibilities and challenges. They should develop the skill of selling the right approaches to AI to businesses and increase tech literacy across the organization. Collaborative workshops can invite stakeholders to explore joint use cases and build a talent pool of AI experts. Finally, AI needs to be human-centered, combining human understanding with data and technology to create intelligent systems that improve business outcomes.

Overall, while AI has immense potential, it still faces usability challenges in terms of accessibility, understanding, and application. Business leaders and technology professionals must work together to overcome these challenges and unlock the full value of AI in the business world.