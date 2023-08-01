CityLife

The Power of AI Models

How to Navigate the Hype and Find Value in Generative AI

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 1, 2023
Since the launch of Open AI’s ChatGPT, generative AI has become a hot topic in the IT industry. Tech CEOs and companies like Google have been heavily discussing the application of artificial intelligence. However, with the growing number of tech companies offering AI services, it’s important for professionals to distinguish genuine value from hype.

Tulia Plumettaz, director of machine learning at Wayfair, advises professionals to start exploring generative AI and seek out vendors that offer potential use cases. Wayfair is collaborating with Snorkel AI to improve their online search experience using machine learning and plans to explore generative AI as well.

Kavin Mistry, head of digital marketing and personalization at TSB Bank, suggests focusing on aims and cultures when evaluating AI vendors. It’s essential to understand your company’s needs and find a vendor that aligns with your organization’s goals.

Wulstan Reeve, head of data marketplace at Legal & General Investment Management, emphasizes the importance of sticking to business requirements when considering generative AI. Start with a killer use case that can generate revenue or reduce costs before delving deeper into AI experimentation.

Lalo Luna, global head of strategy and insights at Heineken, highlights the need to build solid foundations for AI implementation. For example, utilizing Stravito’s technology, Heineken is developing capabilities to exploit AI and gain valuable insights.

As the hype around generative AI continues, professionals must carefully evaluate vendors and products to ensure they provide genuine value to their businesses. Exploring potential use cases, considering business requirements, and building solid foundations are all key steps to navigate the hype and unlock the true potential of generative AI.

