How Artificial Intelligence Can Improve Small Business Operations

Artificial intelligence (AI) tools have become increasingly popular for individuals and businesses alike. While dipping your toes into AI technology may seem daunting for small business owners, the learning curve is not as steep as it seems.

Integrating AI tools into your small business operations can save you time and money. Lakesha Cole, founder of She PR, a public relations agency, shares that incorporating AI into her team’s workflow has helped manage their workload effectively. She feels like she has added three new team members without the overhead.

Here are four tips for incorporating AI tools into your small business operations:

1. Look up AI prompts for your industry: AI tools are efficient, but they still require precise and direct instructions. Cole emphasizes the importance of learning prompts that are specific to your industry. You can search for prompt guides online to get started.

2. Use AI to ramp up productivity: Identify the tasks that consume the most time and explore how AI can streamline them. For example, Joe Karasin, founder of a digital marketing company, uses ChatGPT to find citations and resources for client topics, saving him 15 to 20 hours per week.

3. Think of AI as your marketing assistant: AI chatbots can be treated as a marketing tool. They can help condense blog posts into social media content tailored to different platforms. They can even suggest headlines and adopt specific tones if needed.

4. Use AI judiciously and be transparent: Make decisions on a case-by-case basis and view AI tools as a starting point rather than a standalone solution. Maintain transparency with customers about how AI is used in your business.

By incorporating AI into your small business operations, you can increase productivity and save time and money. It may take some time to become adept at using AI platforms, but the benefits are worth it. Remember to use AI tools judiciously and be transparent to maintain trust with your customers.