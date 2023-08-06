The rise of generative AI is poised to revolutionize PR strategies for startups in the coming years. Major news organizations like the Associated Press are already utilizing AI technology, while the industry has witnessed significant job cuts. This could potentially hinder the growth and success of startups, as AI-generated content becomes more prevalent on news sites.

However, the challenge lies in the fact that when everyone has access to AI, the value of the content diminishes. If any founder can use ChatGPT to create thought leadership pieces, the internet will become oversaturated with generic and impersonal content. In order to stand out in this AI-dominated media landscape, startups will need to focus on telling compelling human stories.

This shift towards AI-driven content will actually push startup PR to evolve and elevate its strategy. In-house PR teams and agencies will need to demonstrate why relying on AI is not the best approach. Editors will demand original articles over recycled content. Startup PR will have to differentiate itself from the unoriginality of AI-generated content by offering unique perspectives, controversial viewpoints, and timely responses to current events.

Successful PR strategies in the age of ChatGPT will involve embedding oneself in current and future events. AI is limited by its inability to actively follow and respond to real-time news. Journalists and readers alike are interested in thought leadership that addresses current trends and unfolding events. By actively engaging with current events, founders can provide punchy opinions, valuable commentary, and relevant insights to journalists.

Monitoring daily media for breaking news, inserting oneself into relevant news stories, and becoming an expert in topics beyond one’s niche are key components of an effective PR strategy. Building connections with offline circles, understanding sentiment in the industry, and being able to predict future trends are additional advantages that humans have over AI.

In conclusion, while AI has its limitations, it can actually make PR more responsive, human, and relevant. Successful PR strategies will involve leveraging AI to complement human expertise and perspectives, while taking advantage of its limitations to deliver unique and valuable content. By focusing on human stories, engaging with current events, and bringing insights from offline circles, startups can navigate the age of ChatGPT and shine in the rapidly evolving media landscape.