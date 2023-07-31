Integrating Artificial Intelligence into Legacy Environments: A Comprehensive Guide

Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to transform the digital enterprise, but it will be a gradual process. Like other technology initiatives, AI will be implemented across various platforms and processes in the workplace. This means that AI will need to integrate into existing legacy environments, which can both bolster certain activities and pose challenges to non-intelligent processes.

To successfully navigate this integration, a carefully planned approach is necessary. This involves assessing business objectives, stakeholder needs, resource configurations, dependencies, and other factors. Additionally, data quality and availability should be enhanced to support both intelligent and non-intelligent aspects of the enterprise. Cultural factors, such as upskilling employees and directing AI towards problem-solving, are also important. Compliance with laws, regulations, and ethical standards is crucial for responsible AI implementation.

Communication is key for smooth integration. Application programming interfaces (APIs) play a vital role in enabling AI to communicate and integrate with legacy applications. APIs help break down monolithic structures, allowing for a modular approach that promotes flexibility and reliability across the entire enterprise ecosystem.

AI differs from previous technology initiatives in that it reworks the operations of legacy systems from within, rather than simply augmenting them. Understanding how AI will change functionality is essential for successful integration. AI can alter legacy apps through real-time decision-making, enhanced data analytics for recommendations, and improved performance and security through behavioral analysis.

Integration is only the first step towards achieving full intelligent orchestration of the business model. Going forward, architectures will likely be loosened up under lightweight orchestration services to enable AI to generate new solutions through self-reconfiguration. Specialized tools that integrate source and target databases with individual AI systems will be crucial for this effort.

Since AI creates highly individualized operating environments, there is no standard template for integration and orchestration. Organizations will need to define and refine how AI will meld with their legacy ecosystems. With growing experience, organizations will gain a better understanding of what works and what doesn’t, unleashing the full power of AI to do what no one else can.