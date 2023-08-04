Leigh Thompson is a notable figure in the field of negotiation and decision-making. She has made significant contributions to the study of these subjects, focusing on understanding how people make choices and resolve conflicts.

Thompson is well-known for her research on the role of emotions in negotiation. She has shown that emotions can have a powerful impact on decision-making processes, and that understanding and managing emotions is crucial in achieving successful outcomes in negotiations.

In addition to her work on emotions, Thompson has also studied the influence of diverse perspectives in decision-making. She has found that diverse groups tend to make better decisions, as they bring a wider range of ideas and perspectives to the table. This insight is valuable for organizations looking to improve their decision-making processes.

Thompson is a prolific author, having written numerous articles and books on negotiation and decision-making. Her work is widely recognized and has been published in leading academic journals. She is also a sought-after speaker and consultant, providing her expertise to organizations seeking to improve their negotiation skills.

In her teaching, Thompson emphasizes the importance of practicing negotiation skills and learning from real-world examples. She believes that negotiation is a skill that can be learned and improved upon with practice.

Overall, Leigh Thompson’s research and teachings have had a significant impact on the field of negotiation and decision-making. Her work has shed light on the role of emotions and diverse perspectives in these processes, providing valuable insights for practitioners and researchers alike.