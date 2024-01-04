Four Astronomical Phenomena in 2024, None Visible in India

Summary: Astronomers predict four astronomical events in 2024, but unfortunately, none of them will be visible from India. The Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain city reports that the first event, a penumbral lunar eclipse, will occur on March 25. However, due to it taking place during the day, it will not be observable in India. The second event to follow is a total solar eclipse, which will happen on the night of April 8 and 9. Again, unfortunately, this eclipse will not be visible from India, according to the observatory. Furthermore, a partial lunar eclipse is expected to occur on the morning of September 18, but will also not be visible in India. Lastly, an annular solar eclipse is set to take place on the night of October 2 and 3. While this eclipse will last for 7 minutes and 21 seconds, covering 93 percent of the sun, it will not be visible from India. Astronomers express their regret as these events will leave the astronomy enthusiasts and sky gazers in India disappointed.

FAQ:

Q: How many astronomical events will take place in 2024?

A: Four astronomical events will occur in 2024.

Q: Will any of these events be visible from India?

A: Unfortunately, none of the events will be visible from India.

Q: When will the first event, the penumbral lunar eclipse, occur?

A: The penumbral lunar eclipse will happen on March 25, 2024.

Q: Will the total solar eclipse be visible from India?

A: No, the total solar eclipse will not be visible from India.

Q: What is the duration of the annular solar eclipse?

A: The annular solar eclipse will last for 7 minutes and 21 seconds.