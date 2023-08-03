The Progress of AI Systems and the Role of Compute, Data, and Algorithms

In the last decade, AI systems have made significant advancements in various domains. AI can now surpass human capabilities in speech and image recognition, perform well in business school exams, and even tackle coding interview questions from companies like Amazon.

During a recent U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on AI regulation, Senator Richard Blumenthal described the sentiments of his constituents as “scary” in response to recent AI advancements. The subcommittee overseeing the meeting heard from three expert witnesses who emphasized the rapid progress in AI. One witness, Dario Amodei, CEO of AI company Anthropic, highlighted the exceptional speed at which AI is advancing.

The progress of AI systems is primarily driven by three factors: compute, data, and algorithms. Researchers have achieved significant progress over the past 70 years by increasing computational power, feeding the systems more data, and developing efficient algorithms that enhance system performance. Understanding the interplay of these three factors is crucial for anticipating future advancements in AI.

Compute power plays a vital role in AI progress. The first artificial neural network, Perceptron Mark I, developed in 1957, had 1,000 artificial neurons and required around 700,000 operations to train. In contrast, OpenAI’s GPT-4, a large language model, estimated to require 21 septillion operations for training, showcasing the exponential growth in compute power.

Increasing compute allows AI systems to process larger datasets, providing more examples for learning. It also enables modeling complex relationships within the data, leading to more accurate and nuanced conclusions. Over time, the price of compute has steadily decreased due to Moore’s Law, which states that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit doubles about every two years.

Around 2010, a shift occurred in the AI community’s focus towards training larger models. Researchers realized that increasing model size did not result in diminishing returns as previously believed. This prompted developers to invest significantly more money in training AI models. In fact, GPT-4, developed by OpenAI, cost over $100 million to train.

To train these models, AI developers either build their own computing infrastructure or utilize cloud computing providers. The combination of increased spending on compute resources and the ongoing cost reduction due to Moore’s Law has enabled the training of AI models on massive compute scales.

AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic continue to play a leading role in pushing the boundaries of AI capabilities. As compute power, data availability, and algorithmic advancements continue to accelerate, the pace of AI progress shows no signs of slowing down.