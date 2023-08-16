AI-Powered Funds: A Game-Changer in Investing?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing various industries, including investing. AI-powered funds, which utilize machine learning tools to analyze stocks and predict market trends, are gaining popularity among investors. These funds use AI technology to find patterns in data and make informed investment decisions.

AI-powered funds do not necessarily invest in AI companies themselves, but rather use AI to gather and analyze public data points from various sources such as social media, news, financial statements, and analyst reports. The goal is to determine market sentiment and identify stocks that are likely to perform well. Some AI models not only select stocks but also recommend the quantity to buy, leaving the final decision-making to human fund managers.

The advantages of AI-powered funds include potentially lower costs, as AI can replace or enhance the work of stock analysts, resulting in lower expense ratios for investors. These funds also have the potential for outperformance if managed and programmed effectively. AI-powered funds can be more flexible in responding to market conditions and adapt their strategies accordingly.

However, there are also drawbacks to consider. AI-powered funds have a limited track record since they are still relatively new. Investors should examine the fund’s performance data over a few years and compare it with established index funds. Additionally, many AI funds have low assets under management, which can make it harder to exit the fund without affecting the price. These funds may also have higher expense ratios due to a smaller fund size.

Here are four AI-powered ETFs:

1. AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ): This fund uses IBM Watson to select stocks based on extensive research of social media, news, financial statements, and analyst reports. Assets under management: $110 million. Expense ratio: 0.75 percent.

2. VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (BUZZ): This passively managed ETF tracks the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index, which includes large-cap stocks with positive investor sentiment gathered from various sources. Assets under management: $59 million. Expense ratio: 0.75 percent.

3. WisdomTree International AI Enhanced Value Fund (AIVI): This fund focuses on value-priced stocks from developed markets outside the U.S. and Canada. It utilizes an AI model to identify these stocks. Assets under management: $72 million. Expense ratio: 0.58 percent.

4. Qraft AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (AMOM): While human oversight is still present, this fund utilizes AI to recommend large-cap momentum stocks that have performed well and are likely to continue doing so. Assets under management: $13 million. Expense ratio: 0.75 percent.

While AI-powered funds hold promise, investors should carefully evaluate their needs, the fund’s performance potential, and costs compared to traditional ETFs. It’s essential to conduct independent research before making investment decisions and remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future results.