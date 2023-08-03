Workflow Automation: A Closer Look at AI in Marketing

Workflow automation, also known as robotic process automation (RPA), is the oldest and most mature form of artificial intelligence (AI) in marketing. It involves using AI-based tools to automate repetitive tasks that would otherwise be performed by humans. RPA has been around since the 1990s, primarily used for automating user interfaces, but its definition has expanded to include various use cases.

Workflow automation encompasses automating routine tasks like data entry, task assignment, and routing requests between roles, tasks, teams, or systems. It is particularly useful for highly repetitive functions that would take a considerable amount of time for a team of humans to complete.

From a marketing and customer experience perspective, workflow automation and RPA can be applied to lead scoring and segmentation, automating messages and communications, and facilitating task routing in complex campaigns and customer journeys.

Despite being an older form of AI, there is still plenty of room for workflow automation to grow. As AI algorithms have access to more data and systems, the benefits of automation will continue to increase. Some of the areas with significant potential for marketers include better automation and internal orchestration, automated responses to customer service requests, automated lead qualification, automated report generation, and automated annotations to customer records.

However, it is essential for marketing teams to exercise caution when implementing automation. Overengineering automation can limit flexibility and encourage employees to create workarounds. Additionally, maintaining transparency and clear processes is crucial to prevent frustration and confusion among team members.

To get the most out of workflow automation, it is important to avoid the “set it and forget it” mentality and regularly revisit automations to ensure they are still effective. As AI and automation continue to evolve, organizations should carefully evaluate and consider these technologies for greater adoption to meet rising consumer expectations and stay competitive in customer-centric areas.