3 Ways College Professors Can Identify AI-Generated Cheating

As the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for essay writing rises, college professors have become more alert to the phenomenon of AI-generated cheating. These educators have shared some key indicators that help them identify such dishonest practices.

One clear giveaway is a significant disparity between a student’s writing ability and the quality of their submitted work. When a student consistently produces average or below-average writing in class, but suddenly presents an exceptionally well-written essay, it raises suspicions. College professors are experienced in evaluating their students’ writing capabilities, making it easier for them to identify anomalies.

Another telltale sign is an abrupt shift in writing style and vocabulary. Students often develop their own distinct writing styles and use vocabulary that reflects their personal knowledge and experiences. However, when an essay displays a sudden change in writing style, language proficiency, or use of complex vocabulary that is outside the usual repertoire of a student, it is likely that an AI-generated tool was involved.

Formatting errors can also expose cheating through AI. AI programs are not always perfect when it comes to formatting essays according to academic standards. Hence, if a student’s essay lacks proper formatting, such as incorrect citation styles, inconsistent margins, or inconsistent font sizes, it could indicate the use of AI.

Additionally, college professors are aware of the advancements in AI technology and are constantly updating their methods to identify AI-generated content. They can utilize plagiarism detection software to cross-check student essays with existing online sources. By doing so, they can identify similarities and potential AI involvement.

Educators continually strive to stay ahead of cheating practices, including those involving AI. By paying attention to discrepancies in writing ability, changes in writing style and vocabulary, formatting errors, and employing plagiarism detection tools, college professors can effectively identify students who are using AI technology to cheat.