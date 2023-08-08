CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Three Ways to Prevent Inaccurate AI Chatbot Content from Being Indexed

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Website owners should be cautious about the potential impact of AI chatbots on the visibility and search presence of their websites. Google Search Advocate John Mueller offers three solutions to prevent potentially inaccurate content generated by chatbots from being indexed.

One method recommended by Mueller is to use a ‘robotted iframe’. By adding a specific attribute to the iframe tag, website owners can signal to search engines that the content within the iframe should not be indexed. This helps in preventing unedited and potentially misleading AI chatbot output from appearing in search results.

Another option suggested by Mueller is using a ‘robotted JavaScript file/resource’. Similar to the robotted iframe method, this approach involves adding a particular attribute to the JavaScript file or resource, indicating that it should not be indexed. By doing so, website owners can have more control over what content from AI chatbots is displayed in search results.

Additionally, Mueller recommends using the ‘data-nosnippet’ attribute. This attribute can be added to HTML tags and signals to search engines not to display a snippet or preview of the content in search results. By applying this attribute to chatbot-generated content, website owners can prevent misinformation and inaccuracies from being showcased in search snippets.

It is essential for website owners to take these precautions in order to maintain the credibility and accuracy of the information presented on their websites. By utilizing the suggested preventive measures, website owners can ensure that only reliable and verified information is indexed and displayed in search results.

While these three methods offer effective ways to prevent inaccurate AI chatbot content from being indexed, it is crucial for website owners to regularly review and monitor the functionality and accuracy of their chatbots. Regular maintenance and updates can help address any potential issues and ensure that the chatbot content aligns with the website’s desired outcome.

