AI’s Impact on Music Production: Threats to Human Musicians

Each fall, my course on the intersection of music and artificial intelligence begins with a discussion about AI’s role in composing and producing music. The students’ concerns are clear – they fear that AI will lead to a world where music is abundant, but human musicians are left behind.

One notable example that will likely be discussed in the upcoming semester is the case of Paul McCartney and his team of audio engineers who used machine learning to uncover a “lost” vocal track of John Lennon. This is just the beginning of what AI can do in music.

AI’s impact on music can be seen in three ways that may threaten human musicians:

1. Song composition: AI-powered apps can generate music based on user prompts or train on existing music databases to create new content that matches the style of the database. One such app, Boomy, allows nonmusicians to generate music and earn money from it on platforms like Spotify. However, this raises concerns about copyright infringement and the potential exclusion of human artists from the music-making process.

2. Mixing and mastering: Machine-learning-enabled apps like Landr, Cryo Mix, and iZotope’s Neutron can automatically analyze tracks, balance audio levels, and remove noise, making it easier for musicians to create professional-sounding tracks. While this streamlines the production process, it may reduce job opportunities for professional mixers and producers.

3. Instrumental and vocal reproduction: Apps like Mawf and Vocaloid use algorithms to transform the sound of one instrument into another or produce convincingly human vocal tracks. While this technology allows musicians to explore new sounds, it also raises concerns about the lack of opportunity for instrumentalists to perform on recorded tracks.

The integration of AI into music production is revolutionizing how music is created, mixed, and mastered. However, these advancements come with risks. Streaming services like Spotify could develop their own AI music-generation technology, potentially cutting human artists out of the equation and leading to a less human approach to music-making.

Overall, AI’s impact on music production has both positive and negative implications for human musicians. It is important to navigate these advancements ethically and ensure that the rights and opportunities of human artists are protected in this rapidly changing landscape.