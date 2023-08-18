How to Make the Most of Google’s AI Chatbot, Bard

For those who enjoy using AI chatbots, like Google’s Bard, there are ways to maximize their potential. Google recently shared some helpful tips on how to use Bard more effectively. Here are three of the most useful tips:

1. Analyze and create images:

One tip is to upload an image and let Bard analyze it or provide additional information. For example, Bard can generate content inspired by an image or help summarize handwritten notes in an email.

2. Create code:

While some coding knowledge is helpful, Bard can be valuable for coders. Google has a dedicated page showcasing Bard’s coding abilities. Bard can also assist in explaining code snippets, making it useful for beginners or those seeking further support.

3. Plan a trip:

Bard can assist in creating a personalized itinerary based on your interests. By providing more details about your preferences, Bard can better tailor the trip to suit your needs.

The tech industry in 2023 has witnessed the rise of AI chatbots, like Google’s Bard, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Microsoft Bing’s chatbot. Evaluating the pros and cons of each is important, but it is crucial not to share too much information with AI chatbots. They can be vulnerable to hackers, as acknowledged by Google, which has cautioned its employees about sharing excessive personal details with AI chatbots.