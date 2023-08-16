Addressing Common Reasons for AI Project Failure

According to a recent IDC InfoBrief sponsored by Dataiku, despite the rapid expansion of AI adoption, the failure rates of AI projects remain high. This calls for organizations to evaluate their vision and overcome the inhibitors to unleash the power of AI and succeed in the digital era.

When it comes to overcoming AI project failure, it is important to recognize that there are various points of failure across both business and technical teams. To help address these failure points, Dataiku offers solutions that allow data, analytics, and IT leaders to quickly tackle them.

One of the common reasons for AI project failure is the AI talent gap. Hiring individuals with analytics and AI skills can be challenging, and it is unrealistic for most organizations to hire hundreds or thousands of data scientists. Instead, building teams that consist of both data and domain experts can be more effective. According to the Harvard Business Review, 85 percent of successfully scaled AI companies utilize interdisciplinary development teams.

Another reason for failure is the lack of AI governance and oversight. Teams need to establish AI governance strategies that encompass operational elements like MLOps and value-based elements like Responsible AI. This enables teams to streamline and scale their AI efforts while ensuring that projects generate tangible business value.

Taking a platform mindset is also crucial to enable the use of AI at scale. An end-to-end platform, such as Dataiku, provides cohesion and consistency throughout the analytics and AI project lifecycle. Instead of buying separate tools for each component, adopting an all-in-one platform can simplify the process.

Looking ahead, organizations should focus on upskilling and training to involve business practitioners more in AI projects. It is important to democratize AI tools and technologies and establish the right guardrails for responsible AI deployments.

In conclusion, by addressing common reasons for AI project failure, organizations can increase their chances of success and maximize the value derived from their organizational data.