3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks with Potential Upside in the AI Rally

AI stocks have seen significant growth recently, with many reaching overbought levels and due for a correction. However, smaller AI companies that play a crucial role in the AI industry have been overlooked by Wall Street. If the AI rally continues, these under-the-radar AI stocks could benefit.

Terran Orbital (LLAP) is a leading manufacturer of small satellites that utilize AI in their design, construction, operation, and data analysis. The company offers customized solutions for customers that include the U.S. government, NASA, and commercial entities. While operating in a competitive and capital-intensive industry, Terran Orbital has significant potential due to the growing demand for small satellites and the increasing adoption of AI in space. Analysts expect a 170% revenue growth in 2023 and positive earnings per share by 2025. The consensus price target for the stock is $6, implying a 328% upside from its current price.

Lasertec (LSRCY) provides inspection and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry, playing a vital role in ensuring the quality and performance of chips, especially those made with advanced technologies. The company’s products enable chipmakers to produce faster and more powerful chips for AI applications. Lasertec has seen rapid growth due to strong semiconductor demand amid the global chip shortage. Analysts expect a 66% revenue growth in 2023 and a 48.2% growth in 2024. With high profitability and margins, Lasertec’s stock price of $29.5 per share remains reasonable given its growth potential.

SentinelOne (S) is a cybersecurity company that offers an endpoint protection platform using AI to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats. While it may not appear as an obvious AI stock, SentinelOne has integrated AI technology into its cybersecurity products, gaining popularity among customers. The company has over 10,000 customers, including Fortune 500 companies, and is expected to have a 41% revenue growth rate in 2023, with consistent growth in the following years. With the potential for profits by 2025, the current stock price presents a bargain opportunity.

These under-the-radar AI stocks provide investors with exposure to the AI industry’s growth potential. While risks exist in these companies’ respective industries, their innovative use of AI positions them for future success.