A Look at Overlooked AI Stocks with Potential for Growth

AI stocks have experienced significant growth in recent months, with many of them potentially overbought and due for a correction. However, there are smaller AI companies that have been overlooked by Wall Street but still play a crucial role in the AI industry.

Terran Orbital (LLAP) is a leading manufacturer of small satellites that utilize AI in their design, construction, operation, and data analysis. The company has the ability to deliver customized solutions for its customers, which include the U.S. government, NASA, and commercial entities. While Terran Orbital operates in a competitive and capital-intensive industry, it has the potential to benefit from the increasing demand for small satellites and the adoption of AI in space. Analysts project a 170% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023, indicating potential for significant gains.

Lasertec (LSRCY) provides inspection and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry, particularly for chips made with advanced technologies like extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV). As the only company capable of producing machines that inspect blank EUV masks for defects, Lasertec has a unique competitive edge. By enabling chipmakers to produce faster and more powerful chips, Lasertec contributes to the advancement of AI applications. With a strong semiconductor demand and a 46.25% increase in revenue in the latest quarter, Lasertec is well-positioned for future growth.

SentinelOne (S) is a cybersecurity company that utilizes AI technology in its endpoint protection platform. By leveraging machine learning and behavioral analysis, SentinelOne can identify and respond to cyber threats effectively. The company has gained popularity among customers and has over 10,000 clients, including Fortune 500 companies. Despite not being an obvious AI stock, SentinelOne’s integration of AI technology in its products has propelled its growth. Analysts project a 41% year-over-year revenue growth in 2023, indicating potential value in the current price.

While these AI stocks have been overlooked by Wall Street, they have the potential for substantial growth in the AI industry. It is important to note that these stocks come with their own risks and investors should conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.