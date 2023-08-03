CityLife

20 Best-Funded AI Startups in 2023

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing industries across the globe, and here are the 20 best-funded AI startups in 2023. The global AI market is valued at $136.55 billion in 2022 and is experiencing a compound annual growth rate of 37.3%.

Investments into AI startups hit a record high of $113.3 billion in 2021, but fell to $60 billion in 2022 due to inflation. However, the sector is experiencing a resurgence, with $13.5 billion invested in AI startups in the first three months of 2023.

Tech giants like Microsoft and NVIDIA are investing heavily in AI startups. Microsoft invested $10 billion in OpenAI to gain access to AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. NVIDIA saw its stock rally over 300% on the back of the AI boom.

Smaller companies are also attracting big investments. Cohere raised $250 million, while Runaway raised $100 million. Google-backed Anthropic and CoreWeave have raised $450 million and $421 million, respectively.

Amid the investment boom, there are concerns about whether AI is a bubble. However, proponents argue that AI has been around for a while and has broader use cases compared to other innovative technologies.

Here are some of the best-funded AI startups in 2023:

Character AI: Raised $150 million, valuation of $1 billion. Character AI offers an AI-powered platform for creating and animating 3D characters easily.

Synthesia: Raised $156 million, valuation of $1 billion. Synthesia provides an AI-powered platform for creating personalized video content at scale.

Interactions: Raised $162 million, valuation of $1 billion. Interactions offers an AI-powered virtual assistant platform to improve customer experience.

Labelbox: Raised close to $188 million, valuation of close to $1 billion. Labelbox provides a customizable data engine for training AI models.

Runway: Raised close to $236 million, valuation of close to $1.5 billion. Runway develops generative AI tools for multimedia content creators.

Abnormal Security: Raised $284 million, valuation of $4 billion. Abnormal Security develops AI-powered solutions for email security.

These startups are at the forefront of AI innovation and are attracting massive investments due to their game-changing technologies.

