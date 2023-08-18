The Department of Energy Provides $16 Million in Funding for AI in Nuclear Physics Research

The Department of Energy (DOE) has allocated $16 million in funding to support 15 projects that aim to explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in nuclear physics research. This initiative involves researchers from eight national laboratories and 22 universities, who will utilize AI and machine learning (ML) tools and processes to conduct nuclear physics simulations and experiments, with the goal of accelerating scientific discovery.

Timothy Hallman, the associate director of science for nuclear physics at DOE, explained that AI shows promise in addressing various technical challenges faced by particle accelerator facilities and nuclear physics instrumentation, such as simulations, control, data acquisition, and analysis.

The projects were selected through a competitive peer review process, and DOE supports them through its Nuclear Physics Program within the Office of Science. The initiatives being funded include the use of AI and ML tools for accelerator beam optimization, as well as the development of deep learning algorithms to identify a signal for studying the physics of fundamental symmetry in rare nuclear decays.

This funding allocation reflects the growing recognition of AI’s potential to revolutionize scientific research and discovery in various fields. By harnessing the power of AI and ML, researchers in the nuclear physics community aim to enhance their capabilities and accelerate progress in understanding the fundamental building blocks of matter.