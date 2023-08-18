AI Audio Tools Enhancing the Creative Process

AI audio tools have become essential for sound engineers and music producers, offering intelligent software programs that enhance various aspects of the creative process. These tools are capable of generating melodies and harmonies, improving sound quality, and optimizing workflow, making them popular among professionals in the music industry.

One notable example is LANDR, an AI mastering technology used by top studio engineers. With an easy-to-use interface, it streamlines the mastering process and has been employed by renowned artists like Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg. LANDR’s custom-built mastering plugins for different platforms make it stand out from other services.

Descript, a cloud-based video creation platform, offers a tool called Studio Sound that utilizes AI to eliminate background noise and echoes, allowing content creators like podcasters and YouTubers to save time on audio editing. It enhances voice clarity and removes distracting sounds from audio, videos, and screen recordings.

Splitter is a machine learning program that allows audio engineers to separate instruments from a track. With different models available, it can accurately isolate vocals, drums, piano, bass, and other instruments/effects. This tool caters to a wide range of professionals, including musicians, DJs, forensics experts, and scientists.

EQ3 is an intelligent equalizer that uses AI filters to fix tonal imbalances and achieve a balanced sound. Its cross-channel processing allows for easy organization of up to six channels, ensuring that each track is used appropriately. Users can set the aural hierarchy according to their artistic goals.

Orb Producer Suite 3, created by Hexachords, offers AI-powered plugins for artists, composers, and music producers. These plugins generate chord progressions, melodies, bass lines, and arpeggio patterns, providing infinite inspiration and customization options.

Playbeat is a program that uses complex audio analysis algorithms and AI to generate original beat combinations. Users can train the application with their preferred audio inputs, allowing it to generate user-specific patterns that align with their chosen style.

Lalal.ai is a stem splitter and voice cleaner powered by AI. Its Voice Cleaner tool removes background music and cancels out noise, while Stem Splitter isolates vocals, instrumental accompaniment, and other instruments. These applications run on proprietary AI models, offering clean and artifact-free splits.

Audo Studio simplifies workflows and improves audio quality with its array of features powered by advanced AI algorithms. It automatically analyzes audio, eliminates background noise intelligently, and adjusts pitch to enhance sound quality.

iZotope RX 10 is an advanced audio restoration tool that uses AI and machine learning to fix audio problems such as noise, clipping, and distortion. The Text Navigation feature analyzes conversations and displays text transcriptions, allowing for precise audio editing. The Multiple Speaker Detection feature segments and categorizes speech associated with specific voices, making individual processing easier.

Krisp’s AI technology, based on deep neural networks, filters out background noise, improving the quality and intelligibility of audio. Its Voice Assistant has a noise-cancellation feature that works in both directions, filtering out noises and enhancing conversations.

These AI audio tools have revolutionized the creative process for sound engineers, music producers, content creators, and artists, offering efficient solutions and enhancing the overall quality of audio production.