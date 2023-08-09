12 Stocks That Will Benefit from AI

August has been a slow month for most stocks, with the healthcare sector being the only one in the green. The downward trend in stocks this month is attributed to high valuations and summer seasonal issues. However, now may be a good time to consider buying stellar stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Companies that have been actively working in the AI space, such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), have seen a decline in their stock prices. Despite this, with the continuous advancement of AI technology, these companies are likely to benefit greatly in the future.

Considering how AI has revolutionized the tech industry, there are several top stocks that are expected to benefit from AI this year. One such company is C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI), which offers a platform for developing enterprise AI applications. As a pure-play AI company, it is well-positioned to benefit from the AI boom. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), a communication services company based in Beijing, China, is another stock expected to benefit from AI. Baidu released the Ernie Bot, a generative AI product, as competition for ChatGPT. These companies, along with others in the AI space, have attracted significant investment from hedge funds.

Investing in AI-related stocks can be a smart strategy as the AI industry continues to grow. Companies actively involved in AI development and innovation are likely to see substantial returns in the future. It’s important to consider factors such as the company’s contributions to the AI sector and the number of hedge funds holding stakes in them when evaluating investment opportunities.