Florida High Schools Offer AI Coursework Through UF Program

High schools in Florida are introducing artificial intelligence (AI) coursework in the upcoming school year. The AI Foundations curriculum, developed by the University of Florida (UF), aims to equip students with the skills needed for an AI-enabled workforce. Nancy Ruzycki, a professor at UF’s Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering, is one of the architects of the program.

The AI Foundations coursework will be delivered through the state’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. The goal is to incorporate AI education into the state’s public-school curriculum from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Last year, UF held a training session for teachers from seven districts in Florida. This year, the training was expanded to 150 teachers from 16 districts. The program was initially launched in three public school districts and has now expanded to 12 districts.

The AI curriculum emphasizes systems thinking and engineering design. The participating districts include Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia. Alachua County, where UF is located, was not included in the program, as AI was not identified as a specific workforce need through the county’s assessment process. However, Alachua County students are already learning some AI skills through programs like the Academy of Robotics and Engineering.

The AI Foundations curriculum consists of four courses that increase in difficulty. Students learn to identify AI applications and discover how AI is used in different fields. They also have the opportunity to create their own AI systems and learn about procedural programming and machine learning.

Schools that implement the curriculum and have teachers certified in AI education can earn points towards school grades and federal funds to support CTE programs. The development of the AI framework and teacher professional development was funded by the Florida Department of Education, and additional funding from the state and private industry allows for the expansion of the AI education program.

The aim of the program is to ensure that teachers have a clear understanding of AI technology so they can effectively educate students and prepare them for the future. Florida is taking steps to formalize AI education and believes that it should be integrated throughout the curriculum to prevent the spread of misinformation and equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in an evolving world.